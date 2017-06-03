U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randie Bobb, Alpha Company, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade instructor and NCO of the Year competitor, plots points on a map to locate his target destination during the NCO and Advanced Individual Training Platoon Sergeant of the Year Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 6, 2017. Under time constraints, the Soldiers were challenged to find eight targets within a six-mile radius. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 10:57
|Photo ID:
|3227430
|VIRIN:
|170306-F-AR942-131
|Resolution:
|4722x2945
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios
