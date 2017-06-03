Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randie Bobb, Alpha Company, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade instructor and NCO of the Year competitor, plots points on a map to locate his target destination during the NCO and Advanced Individual Training Platoon Sergeant of the Year Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 6, 2017. Under time constraints, the Soldiers were challenged to find eight targets within a six-mile radius. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

