    Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios [Image 2 of 7]

    Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mathew Johnson, Charlie Company, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade instructor and NCO of the Year competitor performs first aid on a simulated Soldier’s injuries during the NCO and Advanced Individual Training Platoon Sergeant of the Year Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 8, 2017. Along with demonstrating leadership abilities in a simulated hostile environment, competitors had to clear buildings and identify improvised explosive devices during the battlefield scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 10:57
    Photo ID: 3227434
    VIRIN: 170308-F-AR942-274
    Resolution: 4514x3005
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    navigation
    Newport News
    obstacle course
    first aid
    Virginia
    road march
    wartime
    fit to fight
    fitness test
    NCO of the Year
    Soldiers
    competition
    U.S. Army
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Platoon Sergeant of the Year
    128th Aviation Brigade
    written exams
    combat environment

