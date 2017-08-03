Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mathew Johnson, Charlie Company, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade instructor and NCO of the Year competitor performs first aid on a simulated Soldier’s injuries during the NCO and Advanced Individual Training Platoon Sergeant of the Year Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 8, 2017. Along with demonstrating leadership abilities in a simulated hostile environment, competitors had to clear buildings and identify improvised explosive devices during the battlefield scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

Date Taken: 03.08.2017
Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US