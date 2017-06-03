Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Ellis, Charlie Company, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade instructor and NCO of the Year competitor, prepares for the land navigation test during the NCO and Advanced Individual Training Platoon Sergeant of the Year Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 6, 2017. The Soldiers had to use basic urban orienteering abilities during the competition, which was designed to test different skills expected of every Soldier in the Army, regardless of their rank or profession. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

