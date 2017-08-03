U.S. Army Soldiers sweep through a simulated battlefield scenario during the NCO and Advanced Individual Training Platoon Sergeant of the Year Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 8, 2017. In the close-quarter simulated combat situation, competitors lead a group of Soldiers through a hostile environment to rescue a captured and injured service member, testing their leadership capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 10:57 Photo ID: 3227432 VIRIN: 170308-F-AR942-267 Resolution: 4347x2918 Size: 3.03 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.