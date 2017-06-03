(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios [Image 5 of 7]

    Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randie Bobb, Alpha Company, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade instructor and NCO of the Year competitor, and his battle buddy, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Charlie Wilson, Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade senior instructor, search for ammunition containers during the NCO and Advanced Individual Training Platoon Sergeant of the Year Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 6, 2017. During the land navigation portion of the competition, Soldiers used basic tracking tools, such as a map, protractor and compass to find eight separately-placed ammunition containers. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 10:57
    Photo ID: 3227428
    VIRIN: 170306-F-AR942-108
    Resolution: 4528x2901
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    navigation
    Newport News
    obstacle course
    first aid
    Virginia
    road march
    wartime
    fit to fight
    fitness test
    NCO of the Year
    Soldiers
    competition
    U.S. Army
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Platoon Sergeant of the Year
    128th Aviation Brigade
    written exams
    combat environment

