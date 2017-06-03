Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randie Bobb, Alpha Company, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade instructor and NCO of the Year competitor, and his battle buddy, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Charlie Wilson, Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade senior instructor, search for ammunition containers during the NCO and Advanced Individual Training Platoon Sergeant of the Year Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 6, 2017. During the land navigation portion of the competition, Soldiers used basic tracking tools, such as a map, protractor and compass to find eight separately-placed ammunition containers. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

