Members of U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa share best practices with members of the Djiboutian Armed Forces during the construction of modular shelter systems in and around Djibouti City, Feb. 27, 2017. The six military grade shelter systems were donated by Alaska Structures through the Global Action Coalition for use as schools, clinics, and centers for cottage industry to promote the health, education and economic stability of the Djiboutian people.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 10:18
|Photo ID:
|3222809
|VIRIN:
|170227-Z-HS473-0070
|Resolution:
|4507x3005
|Size:
|9.47 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Seabees lend a hand [Image 1 of 8], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT