Members of U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa share best practices with members of the Djiboutian Armed Forces during the construction of modular shelter systems in and around Djibouti City, Feb. 27, 2017. The six military grade shelter systems were donated by Alaska Structures through the Global Action Coalition for use as schools, clinics, and centers for cottage industry to promote the health, education and economic stability of the Djiboutian people.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 10:18 Photo ID: 3222809 VIRIN: 170227-Z-HS473-0070 Resolution: 4507x3005 Size: 9.47 MB Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees lend a hand [Image 1 of 8], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.