    Seabees lend a hand [Image 3 of 8]

    Seabees lend a hand

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Rojas, a Seabee with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, exercises teamwork with a Djibouti Armed Forces soldier during the construction a modular shelter system in Djibouti City, Feb. 27, 2017. The shelter is one of six donated by U.S. manufacturer Alaska Shelters through the Global Action Coalition, for to use as schools, clinics, and centers for cottage industry to promote the health, education and economic stability of the Djiboutian people. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 10:18
    Photo ID: 3222794
    VIRIN: 170227-Z-HS473-0060
    Resolution: 4225x3018
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees lend a hand [Image 1 of 8], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Seabees
    NMCB1
    US Navy
    CJTF-HOA

