Seabees lend a hand

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Rojas, a Seabee with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, exercises teamwork with a Djibouti Armed Forces soldier during the construction a modular shelter system in Djibouti City, Feb. 27, 2017. The shelter is one of six donated by U.S. manufacturer Alaska Shelters through the Global Action Coalition, for to use as schools, clinics, and centers for cottage industry to promote the health, education and economic stability of the Djiboutian people. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)
|02.27.2017
|03.12.2017 10:18
|3222794
|170227-Z-HS473-0060
|4225x3018
|7.65 MB
|DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
|1
|0
|0
