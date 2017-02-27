Seabees lend a hand

U.S. Navy Utilitiesman 1st Class Cole Johnson, a Seabee with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, assists with the construction of a modular shelter system in Djibouti City, Feb. 27, 2017. Seabees assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa helped Djiboutian soldiers construct the donated shelters for use as schools, clinics, and centers for cottage industry to promote the health, education and economic stability of the Djiboutian people. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 10:18
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
