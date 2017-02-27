Seabees lend a hand

U.S. Navy Steelworker 1st Class Michael Collum, right, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Rojas, Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, help to construct a modular shelter system in Djibouti City, Feb. 27, 2017. The shelter is one of six donated by U.S. manufacturer Alaska Shelters through the Global Action Coalition, and will provide additional classroom space for the Association for the Development and Protection of Children in downtown Djibouti. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

