Seabees lend a hand

U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Jessica Helton, a Seabee with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, assists with the construction of a modular shelter system in Djibouti’s Arta Region, Feb. 27, 2017. Seabees assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa helped Djiboutian soldiers construct the donated shelters for use as schools, clinics, and centers for cottage industry to promote the health, education and economic stability of the Djiboutian people. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

