Seabees lend a hand

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Rojas, a Seabee with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, helps members of the Djibouti Armed Forces to construct a modular shelter system in Djibouti’s Arta Region, Feb. 27, 2017. The shelter is one of six donated by U.S. manufacturer Alaska Shelters through the Global Action Coalition, and will serve as a temporary school for local youth. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)
