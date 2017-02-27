(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Seabees lend a hand [Image 7 of 8]

    Seabees lend a hand

    DJIBOUTI

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Rojas, a Seabee with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, helps members of the Djibouti Armed Forces to construct a modular shelter system in Djibouti’s Arta Region, Feb. 27, 2017. The shelter is one of six donated by U.S. manufacturer Alaska Shelters through the Global Action Coalition, and will serve as a temporary school for local youth. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 10:18
    Photo ID: 3222780
    VIRIN: 170227-Z-HS473-0034
    Resolution: 4195x2996
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees lend a hand [Image 1 of 8], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Seabees lend a hand
    Seabees lend a hand
    Seabees lend a hand
    Seabees lend a hand
    Seabees lend a hand
    Seabees lend a hand
    Seabees lend a hand
    Seabees lend a hand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Seabees
    NMCB1
    US Navy
    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT