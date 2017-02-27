Seabees lend a hand

U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, join Djibouti Armed Forces soldiers, and representatives from Alaska Shelters, the Global Action Coalition, the Association for the Development and Protection of Children (ADPEB) and local youth following the construction of a modular shelter system in Djibouti City, Feb. 27, 2017. The shelter is one of six donated by Alaska Shelters through the Global Action Coalition, and will give the ADPEB additional shelter and classroom space for homeless children in Djibouti. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

