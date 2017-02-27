Seabees lend a hand

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hayes, broadcast journalist with Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, greets children observing the construction of a modular shelter system by U.S. Navy and Djibouti Armed Forces personnel in downtown Djibouti, Feb. 27, 2017. The shelter was one of six donated by U.S. manufacturer Alaska Shelters through the Global Action Coalition, and will provide additional classroom space to the Association for the Development and Protection of Children in downtown Djibouti. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 10:18
|Photo ID:
|3222788
|VIRIN:
|170227-Z-HS473-0059
|Resolution:
|3080x4312
|Size:
|8.45 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
