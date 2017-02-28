U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tristan Blake, a 35th Operations Support Squadron airfield systems technician, performs a check on an instrument landing system at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 28, 2017. The ILS provides horizontal and vertical guidance for pilots landing and taking off. Airfield systems technicians periodically perform preventative maintenance inspections on equipment to ensure serviceability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 01:43 Photo ID: 3219251 VIRIN: 170228-F-MZ237-039 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 1.89 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: HENRYVILLE, IN, US Hometown: MILILANI, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.