U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tristan Blake, a 35th Operations Support Squadron airfield systems technician, performs a check on an instrument landing system at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 28, 2017. The ILS provides horizontal and vertical guidance for pilots landing and taking off. Airfield systems technicians periodically perform preventative maintenance inspections on equipment to ensure serviceability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 01:43
|Photo ID:
|3219251
|VIRIN:
|170228-F-MZ237-039
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|HENRYVILLE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|MILILANI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission
LEAVE A COMMENT