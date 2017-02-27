Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission

Desiccant containers sit attached to an AN/FMQ 19 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2017. The desiccant material absorbs moisture in the air for reading atmospheric pressure, which affects the information displayed to pilots and their instruments. With information received from the AN/FMQ 19s in conjunction with navigational aids, pilots, weather flights and air traffic controllers can safely land F-16 Fighting Falcons during zero-visibility weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

