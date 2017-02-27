Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Blackwell, a 35th Operations Support Squadron airfield systems technician, climbs an AN/FMQ 19 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2017. The AN/FMQ 19 is an integrated system of weather sensors that measure, collect and disseminate meteorological data to help pilots, weather personnel and air traffic controllers prepare and monitor weather forecasts. By Airfield systems Airmen enable, F-16 Fighting Falcons to contribute to Pacific Air Forces’ mission to deter aggression with allies and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Asia- Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

