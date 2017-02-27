(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission [Image 5 of 7]

    Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Blackwell, a 35th Operations Support Squadron airfield systems technician, climbs an AN/FMQ 19 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2017. The AN/FMQ 19 is an integrated system of weather sensors that measure, collect and disseminate meteorological data to help pilots, weather personnel and air traffic controllers prepare and monitor weather forecasts. By Airfield systems Airmen enable, F-16 Fighting Falcons to contribute to Pacific Air Forces’ mission to deter aggression with allies and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Asia- Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 01:43
    Photo ID: 3219244
    VIRIN: 170227-F-MZ237-072
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: HENRYVILLE, IN, US
    Hometown: MILILANI, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission

