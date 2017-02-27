U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 35th Operations Support Squadron airfield systems section, inspect a localizer antennae at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2017. The antennae transmit signals at different phases for correct modulation. The flight ensures serviceability of airfield systems, which give a multitude of accurate readings to pilots, weather personnel and air traffic controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 01:43
|Photo ID:
|3219239
|VIRIN:
|170227-F-MZ237-013
|Resolution:
|4546x2868
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|HENRYVILLE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|MILILANI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission
