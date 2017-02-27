Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 35th Operations Support Squadron airfield systems section, inspect a localizer antennae at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2017. The antennae transmit signals at different phases for correct modulation. The flight ensures serviceability of airfield systems, which give a multitude of accurate readings to pilots, weather personnel and air traffic controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP