Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tristan Blake, a 35th Operations Support Squadron airfield systems technician, opens a radio transmitter front adjustments panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2017. The panel provides power and frequency modification to the radio transmitters on the flight line. The airfield systems technicians use their capabilities to install and maintain radio frequency communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

