Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tristan Blake, a 35th Operations Support Squadron airfield systems technician, dials a spectrum analyzer at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2017. The spectrum analyzer ensures tactical air navigation system power stays on the correct frequency. The machine also displays various nearby frequencies for Airmen to monitor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

