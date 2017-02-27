U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tristan Blake, a 35th Operations Support Squadron airfield systems technician, dials a spectrum analyzer at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2017. The spectrum analyzer ensures tactical air navigation system power stays on the correct frequency. The machine also displays various nearby frequencies for Airmen to monitor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 01:43
|Photo ID:
|3219246
|VIRIN:
|170227-F-MZ237-094
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|HENRYVILLE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|MILILANI, HI, US
This work, Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission
