U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tristan Blake, a 35th Operations Support Squadron airfield systems technician, cleans a visibility sensor at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 28, 2017. The sensor provides visibility readings to assist in landing. Blake said the systems provide planes the ability to land, take-off and navigate the air space, all to accomplish the main goal of the Air Force—to fly, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 01:43 Photo ID: 3219248 VIRIN: 170228-F-MZ237-026 Resolution: 3968x5366 Size: 1.56 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: HENRYVILLE, IN, US Hometown: MILILANI, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.