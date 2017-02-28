U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tristan Blake, a 35th Operations Support Squadron airfield systems technician, cleans a visibility sensor at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 28, 2017. The sensor provides visibility readings to assist in landing. Blake said the systems provide planes the ability to land, take-off and navigate the air space, all to accomplish the main goal of the Air Force—to fly, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 01:43
|Photo ID:
|3219248
|VIRIN:
|170228-F-MZ237-026
|Resolution:
|3968x5366
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|HENRYVILLE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|MILILANI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Airfield systems Airmen uphold Wild Weasel mission
