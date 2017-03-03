SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way

Special Operations Command South Commander Navy Rear Adm. Collin P. Green addresses ceremony attendees March 3, 2017 during SOCSOUTH’s Fallen Warrior Memorial dedication ceremony held at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. The memorial commemorates U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force Special Operations Forces members killed during combat operations or while conducting training in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. Green respectfully removed his headgear because of the high winds that day. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)

