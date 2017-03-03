(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way [Image 3 of 8]

    SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way

    HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite 

    Special Operations Command South

    Special Operations Command South Commander Navy Rear Adm. Collin P. Green addresses ceremony attendees March 3, 2017 during SOCSOUTH’s Fallen Warrior Memorial dedication ceremony held at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. The memorial commemorates U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force Special Operations Forces members killed during combat operations or while conducting training in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. Green respectfully removed his headgear because of the high winds that day. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 21:20
    Photo ID: 3208411
    VIRIN: 170303-A-KD443-037
    Resolution: 3294x2196
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: HOMESTEAD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Osvaldo Equite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

