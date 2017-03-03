Special Operations Command South service members read their respective service’s fallen warrior names March 3, 2017 during SOCSOUTH’s Fallen Warrior Memorial dedication ceremony held at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 21:19
|Photo ID:
|3208406
|VIRIN:
|170303-A-KD443-110
|Resolution:
|3914x2609
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Osvaldo Equite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way
LEAVE A COMMENT