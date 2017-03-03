Navy Chief Petty Officer Amanda Brown with Special Operations Command South listens as the names of 142 fallen warriors is read before ringing a bell for each of them March 3, 2017 during a ceremony at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. A black granite wall proudly displays the engraved names of the fallen along with their rank, service affiliation, unit, date, and location of their death. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)
This work, SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Osvaldo Equite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
