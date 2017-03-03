Retired Army Green Beret Brig. Gen. Hector Pagan was Special Operations Command South’s guest speaker during SOCSOUTH’s Fallen Warrior Memorial dedication ceremony March 3, 2017 at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)
This work, SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Osvaldo Equite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way
