Special Operations Command South members render honors to the flag while the National Anthem is played March 3, 2017 during a ceremony held at SOCSOUTH Headquarters at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. Civilians and service members, from all four branches, commemorated 142 fallen warriors killed during combat operations or while conducting training in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)
SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way
