SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way

Army Sgt. First Class Danny Revilla with Special Operations Command South displays a wreath during SOCSOUTH’s Fallen Warrior Memorial ceremony March 3, 2017 at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. The memorial preserves the names and legacy of those who died in the line of duty in Latin America and the Caribbean since 1963. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)

