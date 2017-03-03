SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way

Special Operations Command South’s Fallen Warrior Memorial as seen March 3, 2017 at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. A black granite wall proudly displays the engraved names of the fallen along with their rank, service affiliation, unit, date, and location of their death. Surrounded by USSOUTHCOM, SOCSOUTH, and service emblems, is President Ronald Reagan’s quote: “We will always remember. We will always be proud. We will always be prepared, so we may always be free.” (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)

