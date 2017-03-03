SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way

Special Operations Command South leaders salute a memorial dedicated to 142 fallen warriors March 3, 2017 during a solemn ceremony held at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. SOCSOUTH Commander Navy Rear Adm. Collin P. Green (center) presided the ceremony, which commemorates U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force Special Operations Forces members killed during combat operations or while conducting training in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility from 1963 to now. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)

