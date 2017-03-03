Special Operations Command South leaders salute a memorial dedicated to 142 fallen warriors March 3, 2017 during a solemn ceremony held at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. SOCSOUTH Commander Navy Rear Adm. Collin P. Green (center) presided the ceremony, which commemorates U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force Special Operations Forces members killed during combat operations or while conducting training in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility from 1963 to now. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 21:19
|Photo ID:
|3208405
|VIRIN:
|170303-A-KD443-147
|Resolution:
|3189x2126
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Osvaldo Equite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
SOCSOUTH Fallen Warriors Memorial: Honoring those that paved the way
LEAVE A COMMENT