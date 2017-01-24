Crew chiefs from the 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit move a drag chute stand toward a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 24, 2017. Chute stands equipped with cranes were used to hoist drag chutes over the tail of the aircraft prior to installation. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 11:31
|Photo ID:
|3199744
|VIRIN:
|170124-F-VO743-0008
|Resolution:
|4557x3033
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Low-Speed, High-Drag: 20th AMU Airmen install B-52 Drag Chutes [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
