Low-Speed, High-Drag: 20th AMU Airmen install B-52 Drag Chutes

Crew chiefs from the 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit hoist a packaged drag chute for installation on a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 24, 2017. Airmen followed technical orders with step-by-step instructions on the process. The TO’s also provide Airmen with guidelines on what personal protection equipment to wear to avoid injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mozer O. Da Cunha)
01.24.2017
03.02.2017
|3199739
170124-F-VO743-0006
|2711x4682
|6.09 MB
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
