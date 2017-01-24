Senior Airman Izumi Stanley, left and Airman 1st Class Khalil Sadiev, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief’s, position a drag shoot over the tail section of a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 24, 2017. The chute was positioned over the chute bucket, allowing the Airmen to lower into position. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 11:31
|Photo ID:
|3199738
|VIRIN:
|170124-F-VO743-0005
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Low-Speed, High-Drag: 20th AMU Airmen install B-52 Drag Chutes [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT