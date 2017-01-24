Crew chiefs from the 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare to demonstrate a drag chute installation on a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 24, 2017. The installation process can take a team of three Airmen up to 30 minutes. Crew chiefs re-install repackaged chutes after every deployment during landing, averaging four aircraft a day. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mozer O. Da Cunha)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 11:31 Photo ID: 3199743 VIRIN: 170124-F-VO743-0007 Resolution: 4345x3104 Size: 7.09 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Low-Speed, High-Drag: 20th AMU Airmen install B-52 Drag Chutes [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.