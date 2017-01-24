(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Low-Speed, High-Drag: 20th AMU Airmen install B-52 Drag Chutes [Image 2 of 8]

    Low-Speed, High-Drag: 20th AMU Airmen install B-52 Drag Chutes

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Mozer Da Cunha 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Crew chiefs from the 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare to demonstrate a drag chute installation on a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 24, 2017. The installation process can take a team of three Airmen up to 30 minutes. Crew chiefs re-install repackaged chutes after every deployment during landing, averaging four aircraft a day. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 11:31
    Photo ID: 3199743
    VIRIN: 170124-F-VO743-0007
    Resolution: 4345x3104
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Low-Speed, High-Drag: 20th AMU Airmen install B-52 Drag Chutes [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #2BW

