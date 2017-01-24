Airman 1st Class Christopher Jones, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, adjusts a jettison jaw terminal connector on a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 24, 2017. The jettison jaw allow the chute to disconnect from the aircraft after deployment. The process reduces potential damage caused by dragging the chute while the aircraft moves on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Senior Airman Mozer O. Da Cunha)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 11:31 Photo ID: 3199737 VIRIN: 170124-F-VO743-0004 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 5.4 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Low-Speed, High-Drag: 20th AMU Airmen install B-52 Drag Chutes [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.