Staff Sgt. Michael Nichols, left and Airman 1st Class Christopher Jones, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief’s, connect a release pin to a pilot chute on a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 24, 2017. Spring-loaded pilot chutes deploy first to assist the drag chute during deployment, reducing the chances of an entanglement. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mozer O. Da Cunha)

Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US This work, Low-Speed, High-Drag: 20th AMU Airmen install B-52 Drag Chutes [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.