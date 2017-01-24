A B-52 Stratofortress deploys a drag chute during landing at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 24, 2017. The drag parachute is used to decelerate the B-52 Stratofortress during landing, reducing wear and tear to ceramic pads used by the aircraft, increasing its life span. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 11:31
|Photo ID:
|3199730
|VIRIN:
|170124-F-VO743-0001
|Resolution:
|2737x1822
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Low-Speed, High-Drag: 20th AMU Airmen install B-52 Drag Chutes [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
