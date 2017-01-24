(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Low-Speed, High-Drag: 20th AMU Airmen install B-52 Drag Chutes [Image 8 of 8]

    Low-Speed, High-Drag: 20th AMU Airmen install B-52 Drag Chutes

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Mozer Da Cunha 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52 Stratofortress deploys a drag chute during landing at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 24, 2017. The drag parachute is used to decelerate the B-52 Stratofortress during landing, reducing wear and tear to ceramic pads used by the aircraft, increasing its life span. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 11:31
    Photo ID: 3199730
    VIRIN: 170124-F-VO743-0001
    Resolution: 2737x1822
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Low-Speed, High-Drag: 20th AMU Airmen install B-52 Drag Chutes [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

