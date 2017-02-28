(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cope North on radar [Image 1 of 8]

    Cope North on radar

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry, from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, receives fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during annual exercise Cope North March, 1, 2017 off the coast of Guam. Cope North is a multilateral, U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, field training exercise scheduled from Feb. 15 through Mar. 3. The mission focuses on air combat tactics and large force employment in an effort to enhance interoperability among U.S., Australian and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 08:16
    Photo ID: 3196666
    VIRIN: 170301-F-GR156-0171
    Resolution: 4887x3258
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North on radar [Image 1 of 8], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Cope North on radar
    Cope North on radar
    Cope North on radar
    Cope North on radar
    Cope North on radar
    Cope North on radar
    Cope North on radar
    Cope North on radar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Pacific
    Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    cope north
    People
    Aircraft
    PACOM
    Jet
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Air Power
    USFJ
    KAB
    United States Forces Japan
    AACS
    5AF
    5th Air Force
    961
    airborne air control

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT