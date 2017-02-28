Cope North on radar

A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry, from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, receives fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during annual exercise Cope North March, 1, 2017 off the coast of Guam. Cope North is a multilateral, U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, field training exercise scheduled from Feb. 15 through Mar. 3. The mission focuses on air combat tactics and large force employment in an effort to enhance interoperability among U.S., Australian and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

