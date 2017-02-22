U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Perry from the 962nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepares to marshal an E-3 Sentry from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 23, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The exercise provides opportunities for Airmen from different units and nations to train and work with each other’s airframes. The Sentry has rotating radar that has a range of more than 250 miles, providing early warning and detection for missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 08:16 Photo ID: 3196652 VIRIN: 170223-F-GR156-0060 Resolution: 3642x2428 Size: 842.85 KB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope North on radar [Image 1 of 8], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.