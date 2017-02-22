U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 962nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare to park an E-3 Sentry from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 23, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Cope North is an annual exercise which serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by enabling regional forces to hone vital readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 08:16
|Photo ID:
|3196658
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-GR156-0103
|Resolution:
|3685x2457
|Size:
|815.43 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cope North on radar [Image 1 of 8], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
