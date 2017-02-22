Cope North on radar

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 962nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit inspects an E-3 Sentry from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 23, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 961st’s AWACS provide command and control for the Pacific Theater, management of theater forces, and early warning of enemy actions during joint, allied, and coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

