Cope North on radar

Aircrew from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron prepare to board an E-3 Sentry during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 23, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 961st AACS is a combat-ready E-3 Sentry squadron providing airborne command and control, long-range surveillance, detection, and identification information for commanders in support of U.S. goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

