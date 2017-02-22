Aircrew from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron prepare to board an E-3 Sentry during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 23, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 961st AACS is a combat-ready E-3 Sentry squadron providing airborne command and control, long-range surveillance, detection, and identification information for commanders in support of U.S. goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 08:16
|Photo ID:
|3196656
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-GR156-0099
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|802.48 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cope North on radar [Image 1 of 8], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT