Cope North on radar

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force airman exits a U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 23, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Exercise Cope North serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by enabling regional forces to hone vital readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

