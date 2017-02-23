Cope North on radar

Aircrew from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron board an E-3 Sentry during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 23, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Cope North is an annual exercise which serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by enabling regional forces to hone vital readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

