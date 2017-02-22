Cope North on radar

Canadian and U.S. Airmen from the 961st and 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadrons exit an E-3 Sentry from the 961st Airborne Air Control during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 23, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Members of the Canadian Air Force are operating within the 962nd AACS from Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, as part of an exchange program. Cope North is being held to provide opportunities for 22 flying units from U.S. Pacific Command, the Royal Australian Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force to train together, increase interoperability and improve their effectiveness at stabilizing the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

