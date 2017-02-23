(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community [Image 2 of 14]

    Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community

    WITTLICH, BW, GERMANY

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A delegation of Fasching revelers lead a crowd in a chant during a Fasching celebration in Wittlich, Germany, Feb. 23, 2017. More than 250 citizens attended the celebration inside the city's main square. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community [Image 1 of 14], by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    spangdahlem
    festival
    saber
    fasching
    community

