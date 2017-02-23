(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community [Image 4 of 14]

    Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community

    WITTLICH, BW, GERMANY

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Heather Horton, spouse of the 52nd Fighter Wing vice commander, climbs the ladder up to city hall during a Fasching celebration in Wittlich, Germany, Feb. 23, 2017. Once the ladies have “taken over” the city hall, the celebrations begin with dancing and parading throughout the city. The traditional Fasching celebrations begin the Thursday prior to Lent at the 11th minute past the 11th hour, continue until Ash Wednesday and allow people to indulge before the Lent season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 03:44
    Photo ID: 3196382
    VIRIN: 170223-F-RH756-416
    Resolution: 4258x2834
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: WITTLICH, BW, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community [Image 1 of 14], by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community
    Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community
    Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community
    Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community
    Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community
    Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community
    Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community
    Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community
    Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community
    Sabers celebrate Fasching with local communities
    Sabers celebrate Fasching with local communities
    Sabers celebrate Fasching with local communities
    Sabers celebrate Fasching with local communities
    Sabers celebrate Fasching with local communities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    spangdahlem
    festival
    saber
    fasching
    community

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT