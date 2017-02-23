(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sabers celebrate Fasching with local communities [Image 10 of 14]

    Sabers celebrate Fasching with local communities

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Dawn Weber 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry, 52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, gets his tie cut off during the 2017 Storming of the Rathaus Fasching event in Bitburg, Germany, Feb. 23, 2017. The celebration included a tradition of female citizens storming the city hall to seize control of the community for the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 03:44
    Photo ID: 3196366
    VIRIN: 170223-F-DY094-266
    Resolution: 4903x3263
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sabers celebrate Fasching with local communities [Image 1 of 14], by SrA Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

