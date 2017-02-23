Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry, 52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, gets his tie cut off during the 2017 Storming of the Rathaus Fasching event in Bitburg, Germany, Feb. 23, 2017. The celebration included a tradition of female citizens storming the city hall to seize control of the community for the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 03:44 Photo ID: 3196366 VIRIN: 170223-F-DY094-266 Resolution: 4903x3263 Size: 1.92 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sabers celebrate Fasching with local communities [Image 1 of 14], by SrA Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.