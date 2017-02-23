Sabers celebrate Fasching with local communities

Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Ludwigsen, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, gets his tie cut off during the 2017 Storming of the Rathaus Fasching event in Bitburg, Germany, Feb. 23, 2017. A woman cutting off a man’s tie is a longtime tradition observed during Fasching. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)
