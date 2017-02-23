Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community

Joachim Rodenkirch, left, mayor of Wittlich, helps a local German woman through a window at city hall during a Fasching celebration in Wittlich, Germany, Feb. 23, 2017. Once the ladies have “taken over” the city hall, the celebrations begin with dancing and parading throughout the city. The traditional Fasching celebrations begin the Thursday prior to Lent at the 11th minute past the 11th hour, continue until Ash Wednesday and allow people to indulge before the Lent season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)

