Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry, 52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, is presented with a key by Joachim Kandels, Bitburg mayor, during the 2017 Storming of the Rathaus Fasching event in Bitburg, Germany, Feb. 23, 2017. The women captured the key, symbolizing they had taken control of the city as part of the holidays tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 03:43 Photo ID: 3196356 VIRIN: 170223-F-DY094-082 Resolution: 3530x2349 Size: 1.24 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sabers celebrate Fasching with local communities [Image 1 of 14], by SrA Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.