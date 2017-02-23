Musicians play music while revelers lock arms and dance to music as part of a Fasching celebration at the city hall in Bitburg, Germany, Feb. 22, 2017. Fasching is a yearly celebration put on by the Germans to commemorate the start of the spring season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sabers celebrate Fasching with local communities [Image 1 of 14], by SrA Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.